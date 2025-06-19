Mrunal Thakur steps into rom-com zone with ‘Son of Sardaar 2’

Mrunal Thakur is all ready to bring a fresh twist to her career with her first-ever romantic comedy! The actress has officially joined the much-awaited ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ as the leading lady, opposite Ajay Devgn.

Taking to Instagram, Mrunal gave her fans a sneak peek straight from the film’s set.

In the photo, she is holding a clapboard, enthusiastically announcing, “SCENE 49, SHOT 5, TAKE 1 – ACTION!”

What caught everyone’s attention, though, was the date scribbled on the clapboard—it’s from last year. Looks like the shoot actually began in 2024!

Fans are thrilled to see Mrunal Thakur in this new avatar. Known for her versatile performances, she has a knack for choosing roles that stay with audiences long after the credits roll.

The first film was a mix of laughter, action, and romance, and fans are now expecting the second installment to double up on all that fun.

‘Son of Sardaar 2’ promises to serve another round of easy-going comedy packed with quirky moments, heartfelt romance, and probably some high-voltage action too.

The pairing of Ajay and Mrunal has already piqued everyone’s curiosity.

The project is being helmed by director Vijay Kumar Arora and is backed by Devgn Films.