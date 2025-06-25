Mrunal Thakur in her new era breaks stereotypes, one role at a time

Mrunal Thakur isn’t chasing stardom, she’s building a legacy. Her performances in recent years have struck a chord precisely because they refuse to scream for attention.

Whether as the emotionally nuanced Sita in ‘Sita Ramam’, or the quietly resilient Sara in ‘Jersey’, Mrunal has consistently chosen characters that feel lived-in: women who may seem ordinary but carry entire emotional universes within.

Filmmakers have taken note. Directors like Hanu Raghavapudi, Shouryuv, and Gowtham Tinnanuri have trusted her with roles that require more than just surface-level acting. For them, Mrunal brings a rare stillness and gravity to her roles that anchors the entire narrative.

What sets her apart in the current film landscape is a deliberate move away from larger-than-life roles. Her characters are not superwomen. They are real women, and that’s exactly why audiences relate to them, even in the most seemingly simple scenes!

And yet, 2025 seems to be the year where she’s ready to mix things up. Mrunal Thakur is stepping into fresh territory with three upcoming releases.

First up is ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’, releasing on July 25. It’s her first foray into the action-romance space, where she stars opposite Ajay Devgn. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, this film promises high-octane sequences and a love story at its core.

Then there’s ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, a romantic comedy directed by David Dhawan.

But perhaps the most intriguing of the lot is ‘Dacoit: A Love Story’, slated for a Christmas release on December 25. Directed by Shaneil Deo, this intense romantic thriller will showcase a darker, more volatile side of love.