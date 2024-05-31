‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’: Netizens rave about Janhvi and Rajkumar’s on-screen chemistry

The buzz around Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao is reaching a fever pitch as fans eagerly await the release of their film, ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’. Social media is abuzz with netizens showering praise on the duo, highlighting their remarkable on-screen chemistry.

Janhvi Kapoor, known for her glamorous style and compelling performances, has been turning heads with her recent fashion statements. Rajkumar Rao, celebrated for his versatile acting and thoughtful project choices, has once again proven his talent with his latest venture. Together, they form a dynamic pair that has fans and critics alike anticipating a cinematic treat.

Just a day before the film’s premiere, the internet is flooded with rave reviews from fans who can’t get enough of the chemistry between Janhvi and Rajkumar. The excitement is palpable, and it’s clear that their pairing has struck a chord with audiences.

One fan tweeted, “After the trailer of Mr & Mrs Mahi, I just cannot get enough of how good #JahnhviK and #RajkumarRao two look together,” encapsulating the general sentiment.

Another enthused, “What’s your on loop song? Dekha Tenu is mine! And as much as I love the music… I think I can’t stop watching it over and over because of the sizzling chemistry I see between Janhvi & Rajkumar.” This song, in particular, seems to have captured the hearts of many, with fans playing it on loop, enchanted by the couple’s sizzling interactions.

A different user expressed, “The song – Dekha Tenu brings out such beautiful chemistry between Rajkumar and Janhvi.”

This wave of appreciation underscores the widespread admiration for their pairing, suggesting that ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ could be a major hit.

Looking ahead, Janhvi Kapoor is set to continue her ascent with upcoming projects like “Devara” and “Ulajh,” set for release next year. Rajkumar Rao, too, has an exciting lineup, including “Stree 2” and several other highly anticipated films.

As the release date for ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ draws near, the anticipation is sky-high, with fans eagerly waiting to see the magic unfold on screen.