Amidst the conspiracy theories making rounds in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Vikas Singh, his family lawyer, has commented on the newly accessed photos of the late actor’s body, taken by his sister and submitted by the family to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The family claims that the pictures that were surfacing on the internet actually differs from the ones they have taken.

Recently, in a conversation with Times Now, Vikas Singh stressed on the murder theory and said, “I got some pictures earlier also on a WhatsApp group and I shared them with somebody in the forensic department, and he said that the pictures being circulated earlier were morphed.”

The new pictures, accessed by Times Now and also shared with Vikas Singh, “are original pictures,” he said, as they have been taken by Sushant’s sister Meetu, who was among the first to arrive at his house on the day of his death.

Vikas Singh further added, “These lines on the neck, I got to know from somebody, these don’t look like a death by hanging at all. This looks like a death by strangulation.” He said more would be revealed once the forensic teams can analyse all the photos sent to them by the post-mortem team at the Cooper Hospital and the Mumbai Police.

The lawyer also refuted statements made by a member of Sushant’s house staff that the actor had consumed juice on the morning of his death, as the post-mortem report did not mention the presence of any juice in his stomach.

Meanwhile, the CBI is investigating Sushant’s death case. A separate investigation into the financial angles is being carried out by the Enforcement Directorate, and the Narcotics Control Bureau is expected to investigate the drugs angle as well which emerged after Rhea Chakraborty’s deleted WhatsApp chats were retrieved by the ED.