Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have been speculating about the mystery woman who was spotted outside his Bandra residence on the day of his demise, June 14. Reports doing the rounds in the media and social media seem to suggest the girl could be Jameela Calcuttawala, rumoured girlfriend of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik.

The speculations stem from a pair of slippers! Jameela is a model, and her unverified private Instagram account has the late Sushant Singh Rajput, his girlfriend Rhea and her brother Showik among followers.

A group photograph posted on Instagram by Sushant in May last year (which is now deleted from the late actor’s account), and which was reposted by Rhea on her verified Instagram account on May 4 last year, reportedly features Jameela alongside Sushant, Rhea and other friends. Not only this, several other posts on Rhea’s Instagram credit Jameela as the photographer, hinting at the model’s association with Rhea and her family.

Back to June 14, 2020, videos and photographs of a woman clicked outside Sushant’s residence on the day of his death, have led to conjectures over who she might be. The woman was wearing a Covid mask, along with a sleeveless blue top with white stripes, paired with khaki lowers. She slips into the building premise and disappears inside.

It is her slippers that have been drawing attention. Many are certain that the woman in blue top wears the same slippers that she is seen wearing in the group photograph shared by Sushant and reposted by Rhea on May 4, 2019.

For the past few days, fans of the late actor have been sharing both photographs together on social media speculating Jameela could be the mystery woman spotted outside Sushant’s residence on June 14.

The plot thickens.