Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s father, Basantakumar Chakraborty, breathed his last on April 21 in Mumbai. He was 95 years old. According to reports, he has died of renal failure after a prolonged battle with age-related ailments.

However, the actor is unable to attend the last rites as he is currently stranded in Bengaluru due to the Coronavirus lockdown. As per reports, the Golmaal 3 actor had gone there for a shoot but got stuck because of the sudden imposition of lockdown across the country owing to the Coronavirus outbreak.

As of now, his elder son Mimoh is there in Mumbai. Mithun Chakraborty is trying to get to Mumbai to perform his father’s last rites.

The news has been confirmed by well-known Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta who has tweeted about the same. She wrote, “My deep condolences on the sudden demise of your father, Mithun Da. Stay strong & may his soul rest in peace forever (sic).”

The actress has also offered her condolences to Mithun Chakraborty and his family members for their loss.

This piece of news has left everyone from the Bollywood film industry deeply saddened. As per media reports, the actor’s mother is also currently in Mumbai. His son Mimoh Chakraborty has been looking after everything right now in his absence and also attending to the other bereaved family members.

Basantakumar Chakraborty is survived by his wife Santimoyee Chakraborty, his eldest son Gouranga Chakraborty aka Mithun and his family.