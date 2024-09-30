Mithun Chakraborty to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty will receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his immense contributions to Indian cinema.

The announcement was made by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, who shared the news via his official X (formerly Twitter) account. The honor will be bestowed upon Chakraborty at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony, scheduled for October 8, 2024.

Mithun Da’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Advertisement Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. ️To be presented at the 70th National… — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 30, 2024

Mithun Chakraborty, fondly known as ‘Mithun Da,’ has had an illustrious career spanning over four decades, during which he has played iconic roles and earned immense respect for his versatility. His journey in Indian cinema began in 1976 with his debut film ‘Mrigayaa’. For his powerful portrayal of a Santhal rebel in the film, he got the National Film Award for Best Actor, an impressive achievement for a newcomer.

Over the years, Mithun went on to establish himself as a versatile actor who could excel in both serious roles and lighthearted entertainment. He received two more National Film Awards for his performances in ‘Tahader Katha’ (1992) and ‘Swami Vivekananda’ (1998), further cementing his place in Indian cinema history. His ability to shift seamlessly between art-house cinema and commercial blockbusters made him a unique figure in Bollywood.

However, it was his dance numbers, particularly his performance in the 1982 film ‘Disco Dancer’, that catapulted him to stardom. Songs like “I Am a Disco Dancer” and “Jimmy Jimmy” remain evergreen hits, loved by audiences across generations. Mithun’s electrifying dance moves and signature style made him a pop-culture icon of the 1980s, a status he retains to this day.

In response to the Dadasaheb Phalke Award announcement, Mithun expressed his gratitude and reflected on his incredible journey from humble beginnings. In an emotional interview, the actor-turned-politician said, “I never imagined that a boy from the footpath could receive such a big honor. I dedicate this award to my family and fans, who have supported me throughout my career.”

Mithun’s story is truly inspirational. Born into a lower-middle-class family in Kolkata, he had a challenging childhood. Yet, his passion for acting and dancing propelled him to success, despite the odds. His rise from obscurity to becoming one of India’s most beloved stars has inspired generations, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds. As Mithun puts it, “If I can make it, anyone can.”

In recent years, Mithun Chakraborty has continued to remain relevant, both on screen and off. In 2022, he starred in ‘The Kashmir Files’, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. He also received the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honors.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, named after the father of Indian cinema, is the highest recognition in Indian film, given for lifetime contributions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him, calling him a “cultural icon admired across generations for his versatile performances.”