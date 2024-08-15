‘Mission Mangal’ marks 5 years: 5 powerful dialogues by Vidya Balan

As “Mission Mangal” reaches its five-year milestone, the film remains a significant cultural touchstone, celebrating India’s remarkable journey into space while also inspiring audiences with its powerful storytelling and performances. Starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Sharman Joshi, the film brings to life the real-life Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan) and highlights themes of perseverance, teamwork, and ingenuity.

Central to the movie’s emotional appeal is Vidya Balan’s portrayal of Tara Shinde, a scientist whose commitment and fervor are pivotal to the narrative. Balan’s portrayal resonated deeply with viewers, and her character’s dialogues have left a lasting impact. Here are five standout lines from Tara Shinde that continue to inspire and motivate:

1. “Pray to whatever god you want … just pray to the power, not the picture.”

In a memorable scene, Tara is seen in a moment of prayer when her son questions her faith. Despite her scientific background, Tara explains that her belief extends beyond any particular deity; it’s the universal force she venerates. This line underscores a profound message: true faith and devotion are about the essence of power and strength, rather than specific religious symbols.

2. “Rickshaw kahin bhi jaa sakta hai, agar rickshaw wala chahe to.”

When doubts arise about the feasibility of the Mars mission, Tara uses a metaphor to drive home her point. She compares the PSLV rocket to a rickshaw, suggesting that just as a rickshaw can reach any destination if the driver is determined, so too can their mission succeed with enough resolve. This dialogue is a testament to the belief that with persistence and willpower, even the most ambitious goals can be realized.

3. “Apni science se apni desh ki takdeer badal sakte hain, and today we have that chance.”

At a crucial moment when some team members view their work as routine, Tara delivers this motivational line to remind them of their mission’s profound significance. She emphasizes that their scientific work holds the power to transform the future of their country, urging everyone to recognize the opportunity they have to make a difference.

4. “But today we have a choice. Apne bachpan ko yaad karke afsos kar sakte hain ki those were the days. Yaa aaj usi bachpan ko yaad karke keh sakte hain, I am going to live my dream.”

In an effort to reignite the passion of her team, Tara organizes a celebratory event to help them reconnect with their original dreams and ambitions. This dialogue serves as a rallying cry, challenging her colleagues to stop reminiscing about the past and instead seize the chance to fulfill their aspirations through their current work on the mission.

5. “But that’s the joy, no! To be first, to be original. Dusre se prerit hona chahiye, seekhna chahiye par apna raasta khud banana chahiye.”

During a conversation with her son, Tara reflects on the essence of innovation. When asked if others have attempted similar feats, she explains the thrill of being a pioneer. Her words capture the spirit of “Mission Mangal”—celebrating the joy of leading the way and forging a unique path, even while learning from others.

As “Mission Mangal” celebrates its fifth anniversary, these dialogues from Vidya Balan’s Tara Shinde continue to resonate, embodying the film’s core message of determination, innovation, and the pursuit of dreams. Each line reflects a broader theme that has inspired audiences and highlighted the triumph of human spirit and ingenuity in the face of challenges.