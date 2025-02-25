Mira Kapoor’s heartfelt birthday wish for Shahid wins hearts

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, and his wife, Mira Kapoor, made sure it was a day to remember.

Expressing her love in the most heartfelt way, Mira took to Instagram to share a special message for her husband, leaving fans gushing over their bond.

Sharing a beautiful picture of the couple, Mira wrote for the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor, “Love of my life, light of my world. Happy Birthday to my forever.”

She didn’t stop there, adding, “In the middle of everything and at the end of it all, you’re the one. The magic is in you.”

The adorable post quickly caught the attention of fans, who flooded the comments section with love. “Power couple,” wrote one admirer, while another lovingly called them “Shamira.” One fan even penned a poetic tribute to Shahid’s career, saying, “From Ishq Vishk to Deva, your journey’s been a dream. A star so bright, with a mesmerizing gleam! On your birthday, may joy forever stay, with love, success, and happiness lighting your way.”

Shahid and Mira’s love story continues to charm their followers. The couple tied the knot in an intimate Delhi ceremony on July 7, 2015. It was an arranged marriage that blossomed into a beautiful partnership. They are proud parents to daughter Misha, born in 2016, and son Zain, born in 2018.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor last appeared in ‘Deva’, an intense action thriller. It hit the big screen on January 31, 2025. The film, directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, sees Shahid in the role of a rebellious police officer embroiled in a high-stakes investigation. Pooja Hegde stars alongside him as a journalist navigating a dangerous world of secrets and betrayals.