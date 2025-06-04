‘Metro In Dino’ trailer OUT: Anurag Basu weaves four love stories into one urban tapestry

The buzz around ‘Metro In Dino’ got a whole lot louder on Wednesday as the film’s trailer dropped in Mumbai’s Bandra West—and it’s already tugging at heartstrings.

Director Anurag Basu is back with what promises to be a deeply emotional and vibrant film, one that closes the loop on his urban storytelling trilogy that began with ‘Life in a… Metro’ back in 2007.

This time, the city pulses even louder. The trailer introduces us to four interconnected couples, each navigating life’s unpredictability in their own way.

Through joy, heartbreak, longing, and hope, the film explores what it means to survive and love in a world that never slows down.

Catch the ‘Metro In Dino’ trailer here:

What stands out immediately is the cast. From veterans like Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Pankaj Tripathi to modern stars like Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh—the lineup is a blend of gravitas and fresh energy.

The trailer is quintessential Anurag Basu. It offers that familiar bittersweet tone—a mix of melancholy and magic. There’s love lost and rediscovered, quiet despair wrapped in music, and a city that’s always watching, always moving.

Whether it’s a stolen glance between strangers or a breakdown on a rainy street, the film seems to promise moments that hit home.

Musically, ‘Metro In Dino’ brings back the dynamic Basu-Pritam duo. Their collaboration over the years—from ‘Gangster’ to ‘Barfi!’—has produced some unforgettable scores.

The first song, ‘Zamaana Lage’, was already launched with much fanfare, featuring live performances by Shashwat Singh, Papon, and Raghav Chaitanya.

The soundtrack, if the past is any indicator, will likely become one of the film’s emotional anchors.

The visuals add another layer to the storytelling. The urban sprawl of the city, with its glowing skylines and intimate street corners, becomes almost a character in itself.

There’s a recurring motif in the trailer. Falling in love with the same person all over again! It hints at how the film will explore relationships over time, through their cracks and renewals.

Backed by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, ‘Metro In Dino’ feels like a tribute to the modern soul.

Mark your calendars: the film hits theatres on July 4, 2025.