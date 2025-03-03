‘Metro… In Dino’ on track for 2025 release despite delay speculations

Contrary to recent rumors, the much-anticipated film ‘Metro… In Dino’, starring Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur, is going to hit the big screens in 2025 without any delay.

The makers have dismissed reports of a postponed release, confirming that the film is progressing as planned.

Advertisement

An official statement from the production team clarified, “On the contrary to some media reports claiming that ‘Metro… In Dino’ is getting pushed, we confirm the movie is releasing this year in 2025.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Directed by Anurag Basu, the movie is touted as a sequel to his 2007 hit ‘Life in a… Metro’. The first film blended multiple narratives set in Mumbai, with its soundtrack becoming a cult favorite.

The upcoming film promises to capture a similar essence, exploring modern-day relationships and life in the bustling city.

The movie boasts an ensemble cast featuring Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. This marks Aditya Roy Kapur’s second collaboration with Basu following their successful partnership in ‘Ludo’.

Music maestro Pritam, a long-time collaborator of Basu, is composing the film’s soundtrack. The Basu-Pritam duo has delivered memorable albums in the past, earning them comparisons to iconic pairs like A.R. Rahman-Mani Ratnam and Amit Trivedi-Anurag Kashyap.

Aditya Roy Kapur began filming his portions at Mumbai’s Film City in 2023, wrapping up the schedule before promoting ‘The Night Manager Part 2’.