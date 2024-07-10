Meghna Gulzar shares family moment with Rakhee and Gulzar: samose, chai aur baarish

Renowned filmmaker Meghna Gulzar recently shared a heartwarming glimpse into her family’s monsoon season rituals, capturing a cherished moment with her parents, Rakhee and Gulzar. Taking to her Instagram, Meghna posted a picture that radiated warmth and nostalgia.

In the photograph, Rakhee and Gulzar are enjoying the simple pleasures of samosas and tea, perfectly complementing the rainy weather. Meghna Gulzar captioned the image with a succinct “Samose, chai aur baarish…Bliss!”, encapsulating the serene joy of the occasion.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar)

The post quickly resonated with fans, who flooded the comments section with admiration and affection for the legendary couple. One fan expressed delight at seeing Gulzar Saab in a candid moment, while another sent warm wishes for the family’s happiness and success.

Gulzar, originally named Sampooran Singh Kalra, is celebrated for his profound contributions to Hindi cinema as a lyricist and filmmaker. His journey began with the iconic film ‘Kabuliwala’, and since then, he has penned unforgettable songs and directed acclaimed movies like ‘Maachis’, ‘Aandhi’, and ‘Mausam’. Earlier this year, he received the prestigious Jnanpith Award, solidifying his status as a literary giant.

Meanwhile, Rakhee, popular for her versatility on screen, is ready to make a comeback after 21 years with the Bengali film ‘Aamar Boss’, that will release later this year. The film’s delay due to unforeseen circumstances has only heightened anticipation among fans eager to see her return to the silver screen.

It’s moments like these that remind us of the simple pleasures that bind families together, transcending the glamour of showbiz and highlighting the beauty of shared moments.