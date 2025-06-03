‘Maalik’ teaser: Rajkummar Rao’s intense gangster look steals spotlight

‘Maalik’ teaser is out! Get ready to meet a whole new Rajkummar Rao, and he’s not here to play nice.

The teaser for ‘Maalik’, Rao’s upcoming action-packed crime drama, has dropped, and it’s clear we’re not in typical Rajkummar territory anymore. This time, he’s ditching the earnest roles and slipping into something much darker, a full-blown gangster from the gritty streets of 1988 Allahabad.

The teaser opens with an intense monologue from Rao’s character. In a raspy voice, he explains the world as he sees it: “There are two kinds of people — those who sweat to build a life, and those who bleed to steal it.” Unsurprisingly, he identifies with the latter.

From there, it’s a descent into chaos.

Rao is shown waking up, gun in hand, swaggering through a crowded street with it slung casually over his shoulder. In a particularly jarring moment, he murders a man in cold blood, ties the body to a pole, and lights up firecrackers around it as a warning, or a celebration.

The message is clear: this man doesn’t want power handed to him. He’s going to take it. “So what if I wasn’t born a Maalik?” he says. “I can become one.”

Directed by Pulkit — who previously collaborated with Rao in the acclaimed series ‘Bose: Dead/Alive’ — the film marks a shift into pulpy, high-stakes drama. It’s backed by producers Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, and promises to blend blood, bullets, and big-screen bravado.

But Rao isn’t walking this path alone. Bengali cinema icon Prosenjit Chatterjee steps in as his mentor, while ‘Pageant queen-turned-actor’ Manushi Chhillar and ’12th Fail’ breakout Medha Shankr take on the lead female roles.

Anshumaan Pushkar and Swanand Kirkire also feature, rounding out a strong ensemble. Oh, and did we mention Huma Qureshi will be turning up the heat in a special dance number?

The music, a major element in this period drama, comes from the hitmaker duo Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics by the ever-reliable Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The film hits theatres on July 11. Ready to meet the man who wasn’t born a Maalik, but is here to become one?