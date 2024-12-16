Manoj Bajpayee reveals why he’s banned from Bollywood parties!

Manoj Bajpayee, a name synonymous with powerful performances in Bollywood, has long been admired for his diverse roles.

However, his absence from the glittering world of Bollywood parties and red carpet events has sparked curiosity among fans and industry insiders alike. In a candid interview, the actor opened up about the reasons behind his low-key presence in the social scene.

Bajpayee revealed that his absence from such events is not due to any major controversies but simply a personal preference.

“Now, people don’t even invite me, because they understand why it might be offensive or humiliating,” he said. The actor, known for his intense roles, further explained that he prefers to maintain a quiet lifestyle, often choosing to be in bed by 10 or 10:30 pm, looking forward to his early mornings.

While he may not frequent industry parties, Bajpayee does have a close-knit circle of friends in the industry, including director Sharib Hashmi and actors Kay Kay Menon and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Despite his fame, his social interactions remain limited due to his busy schedule, and he values the few friendships he has nurtured over the years.

Addressing the perception of him as arrogant, Manoj Bajpayee shared that his commitment to privacy and self-respect often receives misinterpretation. He acknowledged that people who don’t know him well may view him as aloof or distant. However, he was quick to clarify that this is far from the truth.

“I’m not arrogant, but I value my self-respect,” he explained. For Bajpayee, protecting his privacy is a priority, and if others interpret this as arrogance, he is at peace with it. The actor stressed that once people get to know him, they will realize he is anything but arrogant.