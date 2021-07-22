He is best known as the innocent loverboy Lali in the “Fukrey” films. Manjot Singh feels proud of the fact, says being recognised as the fact of such a popular character makes him feel like he has made it.

Manjot, who is all set to share screen space with his “Fukrey” co-actor Varun Sharma in the upcoming web-series “Chutzpah”, has spoken about the impact the film series has had on him.

“I think it is a blessing that you are known by a name. Fukrey is a very big brand. It has become a cult – Fukrey and Fukrey Returns,” told IANS.

He added: “I really like it when people refer to me saying, ‘he is this guy from Fukrey’. … When I hear this, it feels like we have made it. We can make people laugh or make them happy, and people have smiles on their faces. It makes us happy.”

“Chutzpah” also stars Varun Sharma, Gautam Mehra, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi and Kshitij Chauhan. It is written by Amit Babbar and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Simarpreet Singh has directed the series and the concept is credited to Amit Babbar. The series will premiere on SonyLIV on July 23.