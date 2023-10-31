Maniesh Paul Completes London Film Shoot, Director Praises His Performance

Renowned Indian actor and television host, Maniesh Paul, has wrapped up shooting for his forthcoming film in the bustling city of London. The actor’s outstanding performance on the set has garnered heartfelt acclaim from the film’s director, Dhwaji Gautam, who took to social media to express his admiration.

Maniesh Paul, celebrated for his charismatic on-screen presence and witty humor, has been broadening his horizons in the realm of Indian cinema. The actor, who has already left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, ventured to Glasgow for the shooting of his upcoming film.

Taking to his social media accounts, Gautam posted, “An incredible actor and a true Punjabi powerhouse, you’ve always been a supportive friend with boundless creativity and a radiant aura of positivity. It’s happened sooner than we expected, but it was a pleasure working with you on my first Bollywood film, and I’ll miss you for the rest of the shoot. Schedule wrap for you, Sir! @manieshpaul.”

Gautam’s post was accompanied by a series of behind-the-scenes pictures and videos, offering a glimpse of Maniesh Paul’s unwavering dedication to his role.