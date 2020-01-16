After impressing the audience with an exciting trailer of Malang, the makers of the Mohit Suri directorial, on Thursday, dropped the title track of the film featuring lead actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

The title track shows Goa advertorials besides the lead actors. It tells the story of how the two fall in love in the film and go on to live life to the fullest before it all comes crashing down.

The song has been sung and composed by Ved Sharma and the lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa & Harsh Limbachiya. It begins with Aditya killing people and walking out with his face covered with a mask. Disha makes a stunning entry as she emerges from the sea in an orange bikini. Disha took to her official Instagram handle and shared the song with the caption, “Get ready to fall in love and unleash the madness within you with Malang title track (sic).”

The song is loaded with mesmerising visuals of Goa’s landscapes, beaches and shacks. How their characters meet at a music festival and go on to travel across Goa on a bike, smoke and drink on beachside restaurants, capture selfies and videos, look dreamy until it ends with a broken Aditya fighting with other prisoners in jail. The film is a revenge drama as Aditya loses Disha and avenges her death.

The makers had earlier released another love track titled “Chal Ghar Chalen“. It has been sung by Arijit Singh and written by Sayeed Quadri.

The movie directed by Mohit Suri also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in prominent roles. The trailer shows all four of them: Disha, Aditya, Anil and Kunal as killers but with different motives.

Watch the song