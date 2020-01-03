A much-anticipated release of 2020 is Aditya Roy Kapur’s upcoming flick Malang. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film also stars Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. On Friday, the makers of the film unveiled the first look poster of the film.

Featuring Aditya Roy Kapur in a shirtless avatar with a toned body, the poster reveals the madness of a lover. On Friday, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share the first look poster of the film. Alongside the poster, Aashiqui 2 actor wrote, “Love is pure, so is Hate. #MalangFirstLook Trailer unveils on 6th Jan (sic).”

Aditya also shares another poster of Disha.

Meanwhile, actor Anil Kapoor also took to his official Instagram handle to share his first look from the film. He can be seen laughing and has a gun in his hand. Alongside, he wrote, “Life is in God’s hand, Gun in mine. #MalangFirstLook Trailer unveils on 6th Jan (sic).”

The makers of the film will drop the official trailer of the film on January 6. The film is slated to release on February 7.