Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang has been receiving raving reviews and response from the audience ever since the movie was released. Earlier this week, the movie crossed the 50-crore mark and became a hit.

The movie hit the screens on February 7th, 2020. The movie crossed the 50 crores mark on its 11th day at the box office. Tuesday’s box office collections stand at Rs 1.49 crores having total earnings of Rs 50.69 crores.

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the same. He wrote, “#Malang hits ₹ 50 cr… Third film to cross ₹ 50 cr mark in 2020, after #Tanhaji [nearing ₹ 275 cr] and #StreetDancer3D [nearing ₹ 75 cr]… [Week 2] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.25 cr, Mon 1.53 cr, Tue 1.49 cr. Total: ₹ 50.69 cr. #India biz (sic).”

#Malang hits ₹ 50 cr… Third film to cross ₹ 50 cr mark in 2020, after #Tanhaji [nearing ₹ 275 cr] and #StreetDancer3D [nearing ₹ 75 cr]… [Week 2] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.25 cr, Mon 1.53 cr, Tue 1.49 cr. Total: ₹ 50.69 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2020

The movie had an opening of Rs 6.71cr and has been marching in the ascending order and the team has all smiles on the appreciation Malang has been receiving constantly from everyone.

Helmed by Mohit Suri, Malang is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani.