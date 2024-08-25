Maine Pyaar Kiya re-releases: Salman Khan gets emotional over iconic film

The beloved film ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, which made waves upon its initial release in 1989, is once again gracing the big screens starting August 23. This re-release is not just a trip down memory lane for fans but a significant milestone for Salman Khan, whose career was launched by this very film.

In a recent interview, Salman Khan opened up about an emotional moment from the shoot of the iconic song “Kabootar Ja Ja.” He recalled, “I was around 18 years old when we shot for ‘Kabootar Ja Ja Ja.’ It was a pivotal moment for me. Until then, I’d imagined actors like Jackie Shroff or Anil Kapoor in such roles, and I couldn’t really picture myself in the big league. But during that shoot, I had a revelation. I felt, ‘Yes, I can do this,’ and I couldn’t help but tear up.”

‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Tarachand Barjatya under the banner of Rajshri Productions, was a groundbreaking romantic musical that set new standards in the genre. The film featured Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in lead roles, with Bhagyashree making her acting debut. The story, which revolves around the evolution of friendship into love and the subsequent struggle against family opposition, struck a chord with audiences. Its memorable dialogues and timeless songs contributed to its status as a classic, earning it a cherished place in Bollywood history.

The film’s charm lies in its fresh take on romance, blending traditional storytelling with a modern sensibility that captivated viewers then and continues to do so now. Its re-release is likely to reignite the affection of long-time fans and introduce the magic of ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ to a new generation.

Looking ahead, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next big project, ‘Sikandar’, which is releasing on Eid 2025. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, this film promises to be another major milestone in Khan’s illustrious career.

As ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ hits theaters again, it’s clear that Salman Khan’s connection to the film remains as strong as ever. The film’s enduring legacy is a testament to its impact on audiences and on Khan’s journey in the film industry.