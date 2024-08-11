Mahesh Bhatt reflects on Vinod Khanna’s impact and Rajesh Khanna’s stardom

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt known for helming titles like ‘Sadak’ and ‘Aashiqui’ has opened up about the role of actor Vinod Khanna in pivoting his career. The filmmaker also reflected on the unprecedented and unparalleled stardom of Rajesh Khanna who is hailed as India’s first superstar. Going down memory lane, Bhatt reminisced how he met director Raj Khosla and went to work with him as an assistant director.

In an interview with Radio Nasha, the ‘Zakhm’ director recalled, “I met Raj Khosla when he was shooting the last schedule of the film Do Raaste, starring Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz. They were shooting for the song Tune Kajal Lagaya Din Mein Raat Hogayi.” He added that he had never seen a stardom like Rajesh Khanna ever. Highlighting the lack of social media during the time, Bhatt said, “Nowadays, all stars are benefitting quite a lot from the digital support. Back then, there were just a couple of film magazines, even prints were a few, yet Rajesh Khanna managed to have a never-before-seen stardom.”

Returning to his meeting with Raj Khosla, the ‘Raaz’ director looked back at his first project with the filmmaker ‘Mera Gaon Mera Desh’ starring Dharmendra and Vinod Khanna. He then shifted the conversation to Khanna revealing “Vinod Khanna was a great friend. He has played a very important role in my life. He has contributed a lot. I don’t think without him, I would have become the person I am today.”

As the conversation progressed, Mahesh Bhatt looked back at the film ‘Mera Gaon Mera Desh’ which was shot in Udaipur. Recalling how the film’s soundtrack gained popularity, he expressed his gratitude towards Anand Bakshi and Lakshmikanth Pyarelal. “So, my journey with Raj Khosla started like this. And after that, we even made a film titled Do Chor starring Dharmendra. This film was directed by Raj Khosla’s assistant Padmanabh. He (Raj Khosla) was the producer. The film was shot in Goa. Then I started my journey and my first four films were flops. My journey had finished even before it could take off, and then I stumbled upon Arth.”

For the unversed, ‘Arth’ pivoted Mahesh Bhatt’s career as it amassed admiration following his flop streak. The film starring Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shabana Azmi, and Smita Patil was Bhatt’s semi-autobiographical film. The film, written by Bhatt was about his alleged extramarital relationship with celebrated Bollywood actress, the late Parveen Babi. ‘Arth’ went on to receive critical acclaim and also bagged two National Film Awards and three Filmfare Awards.

After ‘Arth’ the filmmaker’s golden period started as he went on to deliver Later, back-to-back hits including ‘Saaransh,’ ‘Janam,’ ‘Sadak’ and ‘Aashiqui’ among others, making him one of the top directors of his times.