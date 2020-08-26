Amidst the ongoing CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has reportedly sent a notice to Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police for allowing Sushant’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to enter the mortuary of Cooper Hospital.

SSR died by suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence after which his mortal remains were kept at the mortuary of Cooper Hospital. Photos of Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty and family allegedly had surfaced the internet back then as they had gone to the Cooper Hospital’s morgue.

According to news agency ANI, the State Human Rights Commission has apparently sent a show-cause notice to Cooper Hospital as well as Mumbai Police over Rhea’s presence at the mortuary where Sushant’s mortal remains were kept.

“Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission sends notice to Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police for allowing Rhea Chakraborty to enter the mortuary of Cooper Hospital and seeks details of the regulation following which she was allowed,” MA Sayeed, a member of MSHRC was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, another fresh angle has come into light. The ED retrieved Rhea Chakraborty’s deleted Whatsapp chats and shared it with the CBI and Narcotics Control Bureau. The chats reportedly showcase a new possible drug angle after her suspicious conversation with a few people.

The supposedly retrieved chats indicated that Rhea was allegedly using illegal drugs like MDMA, Hash and Marijuana. Apart from that, the actress reportedly took instructions from an employee from a talent management agency in order to administer a drug for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

After the reportedly deleted chats were exposed by ED, the hashtag #RheaDrugChat is trending on Twitter as netizens have taken to their very own account and slammed the actress.

On the other hand, Rhea’s lawyer has defended her and mentioned that she has never taken drugs and can prove it with a medical test.