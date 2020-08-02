Actress Madhurima Roy of Mafia fame will be seen playing a bar dancer in a web series.

After featuring in web series like “Little Things 3”, “Inside Edge 2”, “Four More Shots” and “Code M”, she will be seen in “Mumbhai”.

“I’ve had the opportunity of playing many versatile characters in all of my projects so far and this is yet another one. I’m playing a bar dancer, very crucial to the context of the story,” she said.

“She is forthright and knows what she wants. It’s very different from all the roles I’ve played so far, definitely something very challenging,” she added.

Talking about the series, she said: “‘Mumbhai’ is a crime drama which deep dives into the Mumbai underworld and the narrative revolves around the loyalty and friendship between a cop and an underworld don.”

“It’s been an exciting shoot so far, hope the audience appreciates the show and enjoy this crime drama,” she added.

It also stars Angad Bedi, Sikandar Kher and Sandeepa Dhar.