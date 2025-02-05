Madhuri Dixit remembers ‘Pukar’ as the film celebrates 25 years

Bollywood’s evergreen star, Madhuri Dixit Nene, took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as ‘Pukar’ completed 25 years.

Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, the actor expressed gratitude for the enduring love the film—and especially its song ‘Que Sera Sera’—continues to receive.

“It feels incredible to celebrate 25 years of ‘Pukar’! This film holds a special place in my heart—not only because of its powerful story and the unforgettable experience of working with Anil Kapoor, Rajkumar Santoshi, and the entire team, but also because of the love it continues to receive from all of you. ‘Que Sera Sera’ remains a favorite even today! Thank you for keeping the magic alive. Here’s to timeless cinema,” she wrote.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, ‘Pukar’ released on February 4, 2000, and became known for its gripping storyline and stellar performances. The action-thriller starred Anil Kapoor alongside Madhuri Dixit, with a supporting cast that included Namrata Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, Shivaji Satam, and Om Puri.

While the film did moderately well at the box office, it won two National Film Awards—the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration and Best Actor for Anil Kapoor.

The music, composed by A.R. Rahman, played a major role in making ‘Pukar’ a fan favorite, with ‘Que Sera Sera’ still holding a special place in Bollywood’s musical legacy.

Madhuri Dixit, who continues to remain active in the industry, last appeared in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. The horror-comedy, directed by Anees Bazmee, featured a star-studded cast including Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav.

Despite facing stiff competition from Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ performed impressively at the box office.