‘Maalik’: Rajkummar Rao’s gangster drama hits theaters on THIS date

Rajkummar Rao is all ready to bring a fierce new avatar to the big screen with ‘Maalik’, which will release in theaters on June 20, 2025.

The announcement came out from production houses Tips Films and Northern Lights Films, who shared a glimpse of Rao’s intense transformation on social media.

Advertisement

The caption read, ‘”Poore pradesh aur desh pe RAJ karne aa rahe hain MAALIK! @rajkummar_rao in and as #Maalik In Cinemas on 20th June, 2025.”‘

Advertisement

Directed by Pulkit, known for his expertise in thrillers, ‘Maalik’ promises an action-packed story with Rajkummar Rao at its core.

Check Rajkummar Rao as ‘Maalik’ here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

The film showcases him as a ruthless gangster, marking a striking shift from his previous roles.

Fans got a first glimpse of the project on August 31, 2024, when Rao took to Instagram with a bold statement: “#Maalik ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi!”

The first-look poster further heightened anticipation, featuring Rajkummar Rao in a rugged gangster avatar, gun in hand, and an intense expression. The tagline on the poster read, ‘”Paida nahi huye toh kya, ban toh sakte hain” (What if we weren’t born that way, we can still become)’.