‘Kesari Chapter 2’ ft Akshay, Ananya, Madhavan to release on THIS date

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming historical drama, ‘Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh’, has received a new release date.

The film, which also stars R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday, will now hit theaters on April 18, 2025, aligning with Good Friday. Originally set to release on March 14, 2025, the project is produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film is based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair, a renowned lawyer and freedom fighter who fought to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. His legal battle against the British Raj became a significant moment in India’s fight for justice.

The film draws inspiration from the book ‘The Case That Shook the Empire’ by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. Raghu Palat, the great-grandson of Sankaran Nair, has chronicled the historic courtroom battle that challenged British rule.

Sankaran Nair, a former President of the Indian National Congress and a member of the Viceroy’s Executive Council, played a crucial role in questioning colonial injustices.

The project was first announced in 2021 by Karan Johar, who expressed his enthusiasm about bringing this untold story to the big screen. At the time, Dharma Productions described the film as a gripping courtroom drama shedding light on an important yet lesser-known chapter of India’s history.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the new release date through an Instagram post. He stated that ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ is going to arrive in cinemas on April 18, 2025.

Dharma Productions also made an official announcement. They shared the tagline, “Ek ankahi kahani, ek ansuna sach” (An untold story, an unheard truth).