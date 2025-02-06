‘Loveyapa’ celeb reviews: Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra shower praise

The premiere of Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s theatrical debut ‘Loveyapa’ was a star-studded affair. Several B-town celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan attended the screening. Moreover, veteran stars Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, and Dharmendra were also present. The upcoming rom-com has been amassing a lot of love from industry stakeholders ahead of its theatrical release on February 7.

As per Hindustan Times, a video shared by the film’s team revealed Bollywood stars reviewing ‘Loveyapa.’ Veteran actor Dharmendra praised the natural performances of the budding actors. “Ghar ghar ki kahaani hai ye. Very natural, kahin bhi aisa nhi laga acting kar raha hai. (This is the story of every home. They acted very naturally, never did it seem like he was putting on a show).” Shabana Azmi called the film ‘very nice.’ She said it makes one realise the obsession people have with their mobile phones now. Javed Akhtar also praised the film. The celebrated lyricist said, “Bahut kamaal ki alag picture hai. (It’s a wonderful, very different movie).”

Slated to release on February 7, kickstarting Valentine’s week, the film promises to be an endearing entertainer. Led by Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the film is going to focus on today’s dating scenario. It also notes how the paradigm has shifted with the advent of technology.

Moreover, recently, filmmaker Karan Johar has reviewed the film calling it “magical” and the “best popcorn ride.” Taking to social media, KJo dropped his take on the upcoming film. He wrote, “Drum roll for 2025s first love story success story.” He added, “#Loveyapa talks to the Tech and App obsessed Gen Z with a love story that is hugely entertaining and makes solid points with brevity and precision… Its what you genuinely call a great time at the movies!!!!. You will fall in love with all the characters (terrific ensemble) and root for the magical and endearing leads #junaidkhan and @khushikapoor… I can happily watch the film again and top credit to director @advaitchandan for bringing pace, relentless energy, humour, emotion and solid storytelling to the fore!!!”

Meanwhile,’Loveyapa’ is reported to be a remake of the 2022 Tamil hit ‘Love Today’. The title starred Pradeep Ranganathan, Ivana, and Raveena Ravi in key roles. Advait Chandan, the director of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is helming the upcoming romantic comedy. Additionally, Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment are bankrolling the title with Zee Studios serving as the global distributors.