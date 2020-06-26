Content Czarina Ekta Kapoor has always been awe-inspiring with the quality and the quantity of content she has graced upon the audience. She has always understood the need of the hour and demand of the viewers, delivering to them top-notch quality content. However, she has also not shied away from delivering unconventional content to the audience, touching upon most genres of content.

Taking to current events, the lockdown imposed due to the pandemic had put a pause to all the shoots but recently, since the restrictions imposed by the lockdown had eased, Ekta Kapoor resumed shooting, starting with the drama television series Kumkum Bhagya, keeping in mind all the precautions and safety measures.

It is good news for all of the audience as the content queen starts shooting again adhering to the ‘new normal’! She has been awe-inspiring and will certainly be bringing to the viewers some more absorbing and gripping content. The content queen has been conquering and making her significant mark over all three platforms namely television, movies, and OTT.

Apart from Kumkum Bhagya Ekta’s recently released season 3 of popular OTT show of ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain has been garnering immense appreciation and admiration from the critics and the audience alike. The series cuts the clutter of action and thriller on OTT platforms bringing to the audience a spectacular romantic drama!

On the film front, Ekta Kapoor is always bringing path-breaking content and is producing one after another- one being, Ek Villain 2, and next, Pagglait along with much more in the works for the audience.