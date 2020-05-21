It’s been a while since Janhvi Kapoor did a photoshoot for a magazine amidst lockdown, Now Taapsee Pannu has also joined the league and started doing work from home. Recently, Taapsee posed for a magazine cover at her Mumbai residence.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her photoshoot for the magazine cover. In the picture, one can see Taapsee sitting on a slab in her washroom area and applying lipstick. Alongside the cover description reads, “Writing her own script”.

Sharing the cover shot by her roommate Devki, the Thappad actress wrote, “When you are under lockdown with your stylist , photographer , concept designer, photo editor, art director “all in one “ (who also happens to be an amazing pizza chef) this is what comes out of it… Take a bow @devs213..To our quarantine photo series for @mansworldindia .. Hair MakeUp and Balancing credit goes to yours truly! (sic).”

Taapsee lives with sister Shagun Pannu and Devki at her Mumbai house which she purchased two years ago. Shagun was quick to take credit for setting up the set and wrote, “I had done the bathroom cleaning.”

Meanwhile, Devki has shared a series of pictures in which Taapsee can be seen posing for the shutterbugs.