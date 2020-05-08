Actor Anil Kapoor, who is currently in home quarantine with his wife, is keeping himself busy and motivated by every means he can. The actor has always managed to treat his fans with his daily activities. Recently, he shared a glimpse of his lockdown diaries on his social media.

On Thursday, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share two pictures of him along with his wife, Sunita, playing carrom. Alongside the pictures, he wrote, “And the winner is…. Me (Obviously)! (sic).”

While, the actor gave credits to his wife for clicking the first picture which shows him solo as he takes an aim at the queen, the second picture was clicked by his daughter Rhea Kapoor. In the second picture, one can see Anil and Sunita engrossed in the game.

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently staying with husband Anand Ahuja and in-laws in Delhi, was among the first ones to react. She wrote, “Miss you both so so much can’t wait to see you.” Anand, who runs a shoe business, reacted, “Nice shows (pic 2)”.

For the unversed, Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja are celebrating their second marriage anniversary on Friday.

Congratulating them, Anil shared a beautiful video from Sonam-Anand’s wedding. Alongside the video, he wrote, “May you be blessed with all the love & happiness, just as we feel blessed to have you in our lives! Happy 2nd Anniversary @anandahuja & @sonamkapoor! To many more phenomenal years together! (sic).”

Coming back to carom scenes, actress Shilpa Shety also had her focus elsewhere. “Wah!! Love the way u are sitting and balancing on that ball!! Kya baat hai,” she commented.

Amidst lockdown, Anil is making sure to work on his body and even shared a glimpse of his look. Sharing a few pictures which highlighted his chiselled abs and bulging biceps, Anil had written, “At different ages we can work differently to achieve great results. If you’re asking if you need to spend a lot of money on supplements to achieve this, the answer is no. I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process.”

He went on to add in the inspiring note, “Time was always a stumbling block, or filming requirements, endorsements, social obligations or family time. Every year we would say we – this year for sure. Now in these very difficult circumstances, time is something we all seem to have a great deal of, so why not use this time to do the things you always promised yourself you would do. Strengthen your body, build muscle, build immunity, build flexibility. Respect your body. We might never have this much time available to us ever again.”