As Lin Laishram points out, Priyanka Chopra acknowledges that Mary Kom lacks diversity

Priyanka Chopra Jonas acknowledges the lack of diversity in her 2014 film ‘Mary Kom’ by praising Lin Laishram for her performance in ‘Axone’.

When she was asked about the role of Mary Kom, Priyanka commented, “I’m nothing like her,” she had replied.

Priyanka received this acknowledgment as a welcome gesture, which Lin, who agreed with her, openly appreciated.

Lin spoke to us about it, saying: “It’s really gracious and brave of Priyanka to finally accept this and put it out there. My admiration for her has only grown immensely. Inclusivity I feel is very hard to understand unless you are excluded.”

Over the past few years, OTT has gained prominence, and it appears that merit and authenticity are slowly getting the attention that they deserve. “I’m very thankful for this welcome change and looking forward to good work coming our way.”

Lin originates from Manipur and is an international model and actress.

Several awards were won by Mary Kom, a boxer from Manipur. Director Omung Kumar made the film.