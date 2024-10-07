Lights, Camera, Puja! Bollywood titles to binge this Durga Puja

The arrival of Durga Puja brings celebrations and fun in full throttle. As we take a break from our everyday lives to revere the ten-armed goddess, we get together with family and friends. Apart from enjoying Puja delicacies and pandal hopping, house parties have become the new thing. With the onset of binge-watching culture, no celebrations go unmarked without a movie marathon with friends. Especially for those away from home, watching films reminding them of the great festivities helps them feel closer to their dear ones. For this Durga Puja, we bring to you, a list of curated Bollywood titles you can binge!

Devdas (2002)

We know it, you know it. No movie marathon for Durga Puja is complete without the 2002 blockbuster, ‘Devdas.’ Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film features an ensemble cast. With Shah Rukh Khan as Dev, the film stars Aishwarya Rai as Paro and Madhuri Dixit as Chandramukhi. Adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s eponymous novel, the film boasts an opulent landscape. When we think of spectacle, we think of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film depicts one of the most iconic stories as it showcases Durga Puja in its full glory. Moreover, who can forget the hit track ‘Dola Re’ in which Rai and Dixit wear the iconic traditional Bengali saree.

Also Read: Garba playlist: Top 5 must-have tracks for celebrations

Advertisement

Parineeta (2005)

Another film adapted from an eponymous novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, ‘Parineeta’ stars Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, and Sanjay Dutt. Set in 1962 Calcutta, the film showcases a love story fighting against familial circumstances. ‘Parineeta’ captures the essence of Durga Puja in its nuances, right from the kumhars carving the statue of Durga to the festivities that take over the city. Moreover, the film offers a vibrant bustling representation of the grandiosity of the celebrations.

Kahaani (2012)

Sujoy Ghosh and Vidya Balan’s thriller ‘Kahaani’ was one of the most popular titles of the year. Since then, the film has gained a cult status in the thriller category. Set in Kolkata, ‘Kahaani’ employs the backdrop of Durga Puja in a highly creative way. The festivities of the sindoor khela allow Balan to escape the cops as she revels in her accomplishments. The bustle of the Puja dhak and the red sindoor add a symbolic layer of the phrase ‘triumph over evil’ to the climax. Additionally, since Durga Puja symbolises the power of women and the triumph over evil, the backdrop of the celebrations adds depth and nuance to the film. Meanwghile, in ‘Kahaani,’ Vidya Balan is on a solo mission to bring her husband’s murderer to justice, channelling her inner strength.

Lootera (2013)

Based on O. Henry’s classic novel, ‘The Last Leaf,’ ‘Lootera’ stars Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film opens with an integral part of Durga Puja. The film opens up with the famous folk theatre group, Jatra, in the backdrop. Moreover, the scene captures the theatrical beauty of the theatre and how they present the story of Durga Puja.

Meanwhile, ther titles that feature the spectacle of the grand celebrations are- ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ and ‘Vicky Donor’ among others. As you binge the titles from the comforts of your home, don’t forget to step out and indulge in the celebrations yourself.