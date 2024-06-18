‘Lakshya’ starring Hrithik Roshan returns to theatres for 20th anniversary

Get ready to dive back into the compelling world of bravery and self-discovery as the iconic film ‘Lakshya’ gears up for a grand return to the silver screen, marking its glorious 20th anniversary. Fans of Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan and director Farhan Akhtar are in for a treat as this timeless tale of courage and patriotism, ‘Lakshya’ hits theaters once again on June 21.

Farhan Akhtar, the creative genius behind the film, recently took to Instagram to share the exciting news, inviting audiences to join in the celebration of #20YearsOfLakshya. Alongside him, Zoya Akhtar, who played a pivotal role as an executive producer, expressed her thrill for this cinematic journey that left an indelible mark on her life.

‘Lakshya’ weaves a gripping narrative around Karan Shergill, portrayed by the charismatic Hrithik Roshan, who embarks on a profound journey of self-discovery and purpose amidst the backdrop of the Indian Army. Supported by a stellar cast including the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, the luminous Preity Zinta, and the late Om Puri, the film beautifully captures the essence of determination and resilience.

Directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by the dynamic duo of Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, ‘Lakshya’ not only entertained but also left an enduring impact on audiences. Its portrayal of Karan’s transformation from a directionless youth to a valiant soldier resonated deeply with viewers, earning critical acclaim and a devoted fan base.

Inspired by real-life events surrounding the 1999 Kargil War, ‘Lakshya’ stands as a poignant ode to the unwavering spirit of our armed forces and the power of self-belief. Through its riveting storytelling and powerful performances, the film continues to inspire and uplift, even after two decades since its initial release.

As the countdown begins for the grand re-release of ‘Lakshya’, cinephiles and fans alike eagerly anticipate the opportunity to relive this cinematic masterpiece on the big screen. So mark your calendars and get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey filled with courage, passion, and the pursuit of one’s destiny.