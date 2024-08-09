‘Laapataa Ladies’ screened at Supreme Court; here’s why

The apex court of the country, the Supreme Court of India screens the film ‘Laapataa Ladies’ as part of the celebrations organised to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the establishment of the judicial body. The film will be screened for all the Hon’ble Supreme Court judges, their spouses, and court officials. The screening will also have the film’s director and producer, Kiran Rao and Amir Khan in attendance.

A circular issued by the court stated that the film would be screened in the auditorium of the C-Block of the apex court’s administrative building from 4:15 to 6:20 p.m. The screening will be attended by the Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud and other Supreme Court Judges and their families. The invitation has also been extended to registry officials and will also see the presence of Amir Khan and Kiran Rao who backed and helmed the project.

The official circular released by the court reads: “As part of the activities organized during the seventy-fifth year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India, the movie ‘Laapataa Ladies’, which is based on the theme of gender equality, will be screened on Friday, August 9, 2024, in the Auditorium, C-Block, Administrative Building Complex. Kiran Rao, who has directed the movie, and Aamir Khan, the producer, will also be present during the screening.”

‘Laapataa Ladies’ has been chosen for its central theme of gender equality as the court seeks to celebrate the rich history and legacy created by the judicial body in 75 years. Although the film received a lukewarm response at the box office, it garnered immense fame after it was added to the streaming platform, Netflix. The film was highly lauded by viewers and critics alike for its fresh, simple, and nuanced portrayal of gender dynamics and the need to foster gender equality. Featuring a generous touch of tasteful humour, the film managed to convey its central idea in a relatable, authentic, and nuanced manner without unnecessarily glossing over the subject.

The film, helmed by Kiran Rao starred new talents Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ratna, and Sparsh Shrivastava in lead roles with popular actor Ravi Kishan playing a key role. The film focuses on the lives of two wives who get separated from their husbands after an unintended swap occurs at the train station. The story focuses on how the women grapple with the circumstances and learn to depend on themselves as they embark on the quest to find themselves and what they seek, be it reunion, or independence.