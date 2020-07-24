Kunal Kemmu and star-cast of upcoming comedy-drama film Lootcase is all set to entertain the audience. A couple of days back, the makers dropped the trailer of the film which managed to garner a lot of public attention. The makers, on Thursday, shared the first song “Laal Rang Ki Peti” followed by fresh posters of the film on Friday.

Sung by Vivek Hariharan, the song shows the change in lifestyle of the characters played by Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Duggal after they discover a cash-loaded red suitcase.

In the song, Kemmu is shown buying gifts for his family, taking them to elite places and finally raising a toast to the suitcase. The lyrics of the song are penned by Kapil Sawant.

Considering the new posters, film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share them.

In the first poster, Kunal and Rasika can be seen sitting on a bench along with a red suitcase. However, instead of Rasika, Kunal can be seen leaning towards the suitcase which upsets Rasika.

This is followed by other character posters of Kunal, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Raj and Gajraj Rao.

The comedy thriller features Kunal Kemmu, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and written by Rajesh Krishnan and Kapil Sawant.

The trailer shows Kunal as a middle-class man whose life turns around when he finds an unclaimed suitcase filled with Rs 2000 currency notes. On the other hand, there is a cunning MLA (Gajraj Rao), a police officer (Ranvir Shorey), and a don (Vijay Raaz) who are trying to find the case.

Lootcase will release on July 31 on Disney+ Hotstar.