Kriti Sanon drops a feel-good June dump, gets ready for birthday month

Kriti Sanon is soaking up every bit of sunshine, love, and laughter as she wraps up June with a heartfelt photo dump that has her fans smiling.

The actor took to Instagram to share candid snapshots from the past month, capturing warm moments with her family, close friends, dedicated team, and, of course, her furry companion.

Among the carousel of images, one particularly adorable picture shows Kriti Sanon pulling funny faces with her sister, Nupur Sanon.

Another frame melts hearts as she shares a tender hug with her beloved dog, radiating the kind of comfort only pets can provide.

The rest of the post is a collage of memories, each frame filled with joy, spontaneity, and the simple pleasures of everyday life.

“Surrounded with my happy people, love and self-love… June is almost khatam. Birthday Month starting soon,” Kriti wrote in the caption. The ‘Do Patti’ star turns a year older on July 27, and it seems she’s stepping into the new month with gratitude and anticipation.

Kriti’s June might be behind her, but her journey in cinema is on a forward march. She’s all set to appear in ‘Tere Ishk Mein’, a romantic drama that pairs her opposite Dhanush for the very first time.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film promises to bring a fresh take on love stories, something Kriti is particularly enthusiastic about.

At the recently held IIFA 2025, Kriti shared her thoughts on the upcoming project. “It’s a beautiful film—something I haven’t done before,” she said. “Love stories have always been my favourite genre, and Anand Sir brings such a unique lens to them. I’m also really looking forward to working with Dhanush—it’s going to be an exciting experience.”

‘Tere Ishk Mein’ was announced last year to coincide with the 10th anniversary of ‘Raanjhanaa’, another of Aanand L Rai’s iconic romantic dramas.

Speaking about the project, Rai said, “There couldn’t be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture. ‘Raanjhanaa’ holds a special place in my heart, and the love it still receives is overwhelming. Now, we look forward to telling a new story with Dhanush in ‘Tere Ishk Mein’.”