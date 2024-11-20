Kriti Sanon celebrates rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia’s birthday

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is sharing a special moment with her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, as she wishes him a happy birthday.

The ‘Do Patti’ star, who recently played a dual role in the streaming film, took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to post a sweet picture with Kabir. In the post, she expressed her love and wrote, “Happiest Birthday K! May your innocent smile always stay alive! @k.a.b.b.s.”

Kabir Bahia, who is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, the owner of a prominent UK-based travel agency, has made his mark in the aviation and tourism industry as the Managing Director at Worldwide Aviation and Tourism.

Educated at Regent’s University London, he specialized in Business, Management, and Marketing. Kabir is known for his close friendships with cricket stars like MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, and he’s often spotted at parties with a range of celebrities, including Hardik Pandya. He also attended Pandya’s wedding with Natasa Stankovic, though the couple has since divorced.

Despite the public’s curiosity about their relationship, Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia maintain a low-key profile when it comes to their outings.

Recently, the two were at the Mumbai airport but chose not to pose together for photographers. Paparazzi captured Kabir walking through the airport, followed by Kriti, who went for a solo photo-op instead. The pair, however, seemed to coordinate their outfits, both wearing black as they traveled to an undisclosed location.

On a separate note, Kriti has also been making moves in the real estate world. Earlier this year, she acquired a 2,000-square-foot plot in Alibaug, a celebrity hotspot near Mumbai. The plot, located in the exclusive Sol De Alibaug development, is just a short 20-minute drive from the Mandwa jetty.