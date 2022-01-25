In the ‘kissing case’ against Richard Gere, Shilpa Shetty is discharged after 15 years

Shilpa Shetty was discharged by a Mumbai court on Tuesday in an obscenity case stemming from 15 years ago involving Hollywood megastar Richard Gere.

In her opinion, Ballard Pier Court Metropolitan Magistrate Ketaki M. Chavan clarified in her order that she analyzed the case records, especially the complaint, and found Shilpa Shetty to be the victim of Gere’s alleged act.

During a public charity event to raise awareness of AIDS, Shilpa Shetty kissed a girl on the stage. A person filed an obscenity complaint against the actress in 2007 as a result of the kiss.

A complaint filed against the actress fails to prove any element of any of the alleged offenses, and documents attached to the charge sheet do not indicate any act perpetrated by the actress that brings the act within the purview of Section 34 of the IPC (common intent).

Shilpa Shetty was given a discharge after the court considered the records and heard both sides.

An AIDS awareness event took place in which Gere cradled a surprised Shetty in his arms, arched over her, and pecked her a couple of times in public view.

The FIR was then lodged, as well as another one in Rajasthan and one in Uttar Pradesh after Bhoop Singh filed a complaint in Rajasthan’s Alwar alleging offenses under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

On the direction of the Supreme Court in a case brought by Shilpa Shetty, the cases have been transferred to the Mumbai magistrate court since 2017.

Her only criminal offense is not protesting Gere’s kisses, therefore she cannot be deemed a ‘perpetrator’ or ‘conspirator’ in the case.

Additionally, she stated that she was targeted mainly because of her celebrity status and that the complaints against her were unfounded.