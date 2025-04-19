‘Kesari Chapter 2’: Celebs give Akshay Kumar’s courtroom drama rave reviews

The awaited courtroom drama, ‘Kesari Chapter 2,’ hit theatres on April 18. Led by Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, the film has Karan Singh Tyagi at the helm. Set against the tragic incident of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which shook the nation, ‘Kesari 2’ is driven by years of burning rage. The title aims to present another side to the dark chapter of national history. Following its premiere, several B-town celebs, including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and Arjun Kapoor, are lauding the film.

Following the release of ‘Kesari Chapter 2,’ filmmakers and celebrities have shared their reviews, lauding the title. Sharing the film’s poster on her Instagram stories, Katrina Kaif wrote, “An untold story told so beautifully by Karan Singh Tyagi, Ampritpal Singh Bindra. Anand Tiwari, so proud of you.” Moreover, she also praised the star-cast of the intense film. “Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday were just terrific. Congrats Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective and Karan Johar.” Arjun Kapoor also wished the team “love and strength”. He penned, “Proud to see stories like this being told. More power to the team. This one’s gonna roar.”

Vicky Kaushal showered praises on Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday. The actor wrote, “An untold story told with so much grit, sincerity and sensitivity! This is one hell of a directorial debut @karanstyagi. Kudos to @karanjohar @bindraamritpal @anandntiwari @apoorva1972 @adarpoonawalla for bringing this important chapter from our history to celluloid.@akshaykumar @actormaddy @ananyapanday @amitsial Absolute class. Absolute magic! DON’T MISS!!!”

Moreover, filmmaker Raj Mehta dubbed ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ a fabulous film. He penned, “The kind that induces gooseflesh on various occasions and leaves you in awe of one man’s stand against an empire! And who better to portray the man than @akshaykumar sir himself! What a roaring, yet subdued performance! Brilliantly supported by the amazing @actormaddy and a brilliant @ananyapanday!! Thank you @karanjohar for always enabling such mind-boggling stories and fascinating talents! That’s exactly what @karanstyagi is! Welcome to the movies, brother! You have made a grand entry—and deservedly so. Your passion and tenacity shine through in every frame! Hats off. Huge congratulations and a tip of the hat to the entire cast and crew of the film!! Special mention to the music and score! The always dependable @azeemdayani overlooking an audio masterpiece!”

Meanwgile, the film draws inspiration from the book ‘The Case That Shook The Empire,’ by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. In the film, Kumar stars as the fearless lawyer, Sir C Sankaran Nair, who sues the crown for genocide. However, going against the British Empire is nothing less than a herculean task. He faces the empire’s formidable lawyer, Neville McKinley, played by R Madhavan. As the two lock horns in the courtroom, history changes its face. Joining them in this intense showdown is Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill, a female lawyer striving to break stereotypes.