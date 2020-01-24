Katrina Kaif is an avid social media user and often treat her fans with snippets from her professional projects on Instagram. The actress made her Instagram debut in 2017 and is now enjoying a massive fan following.

The actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Recently, she shared BTS pics from a shoot which are worth noticing as she can be seen dressed up in a bridal outfit, enjoying a game of cards with her crew. The actress looks resplendent as a bride. Alongside the pictures, Katrina wrote, “on set shenanigans (sic).”

Earlier too, Katrina gives a sneak peek from the sets of Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty. Sooryavanshi reunites Kat and Akki after a huge gap and marks the actress’s first film with Shetty.

Sharing the BTS pic on Instagram, she wrote, “A perfect start to the year ….friends , laughs , smiles , onset ……. the best crew entire team , everyday on set has been full of so much love and joy , just how films should be made …. see u in cinemas March 27th (sic).”

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is the fourth edition to his cop universe that began with Singham in the year 2011 starring Ajay Devgn in the lead. Post that, Shetty came up with Singham returns in 2014 and Simmba in 2018.

While Ajay resumed his role of the police officer in Singham Returns, actor Ranveer Singh was cast in Simmba.

Sooryavanshi is slated to hit the silver screens on March 27, 2020.