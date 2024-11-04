Kartik Aaryan’s reply to 90 fans at ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’: “Wow, truck bhar ke!”

Kartik Aaryan is back in the spotlight, captivating fans once again as Rooh Baba in his latest release, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. The film premiered on November 1, 2024, coinciding with the Diwali celebrations, and it has made a remarkable impact at the box office.

With an impressive opening of ₹36.60 crore, the film is not only winning over moviegoers but also earning praise from critics.

The excitement surrounding the film reached new heights when a group of 90 enthusiastic fans decided to watch ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ together. Their collective experience at the cinema was out on social media, where they noted the mix of emotions in the audience.

Their heartfelt message read: “90 people watched your amazing movie. Some got scared, some even cried, but everyone enjoyed!!! Great work!!”

Kartik Aaryan, known for his wit and charm, couldn’t resist responding to the post of their fans. He humorously replied, “Wow Truck bhar ke! ❤ Thank you so much.”

Directed by Anees Bazmee, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is the third installment in the popular franchise, following ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ (2007) and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ (2022). The film features an impressive cast, including Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, and is against the vibrant backdrop of Kolkata.

The anticipation for the film has been building since its official announcement in March 2023, and principal photography took place across several picturesque locations, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Orchha, and Leh, from March to September 2024.

As the Diwali festivities continue, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is creating a buzz, not just for its box office success but also for the joyful memories it is creating for audiences. Fans are eagerly awaiting Kartik’s next project, a musical love story directed by Anurag Basu.