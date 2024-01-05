Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ set to kick off this month

Exciting news for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ enthusiasts as the much-anticipated third installment of the horror comedy, featuring Kartik Aaryan, is poised to begin production.

Taking to Instagram, the film’s production house T-Series shared a candid picture of Bhushan Kumar, Anees Bazmee, and Kartik Aaryan during their discussion, captioning the post, “The third installment of your favorite horror-comedy franchise is set to go on floors this March. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”

Upon uploading the picture, fans promptly filled the comment section. One user wrote, “Rooh Baba Back soon;!” Another user commented, “kyaa baat hai bss ab wo akki ka dekh lo.”

Kartik Aaryan is all set to reprise his role as the famous ‘Rooh Baba.’

Kartik headlined the second installment of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa,’ which emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2022.

The film revolves around the story of a cursed ghost wandering into an old mansion. However, pandemonium ensues when the spirit, trapped for 18 years in an abandoned room, is set free. The horror-comedy features an unpredictable twist in the end, much to the surprise of the fans.

Producer Bhushan Kumar expressed his elation about the film, saying, “The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and I’m very happy to be taking it forward with a creative mind like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik. Together, we are set to deliver a cinematic experience that will both honor the legacy of the franchise and bring double the laughter and thrill for the audience.”

Director Anees Bazmee shared his excitement for the project, stating, “I am thrilled to take forward the world of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa.’ In the previous installment, Rooh Baba became the most loved character, and it’s going to be a fun and exciting challenge to make it even better for the audiences to enjoy. This film is my next immediate directorial, and the focus is on crafting a gripping narrative that will resonate with audiences while staying true to the essence of the series.”

More details about the film are yet to be disclosed. (ANI)