Kartik Aaryan shares heartfelt moments with pet Katori

Actor Kartik Aaryan, currently immersed in filming for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, has been feeling the absence of his beloved pet, Katori. In a delightful post on Instagram, Kartik shared a charming video showcasing their playful bond, affectionately referring to Katori as his “bowl of love.”

In the video, Kartik, dressed casually in a hoodie and ripped jeans, is seen sharing tender moments with Katori, showering her with hugs. His heartfelt caption, “Missing my bowl of love,” resonated with fans, who flooded the comments section with warm responses. One fan reminisced about Katori’s debut on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, praising her adorable presence, while another highlighted the beauty of Kartik’s affectionate embrace.

Recently, Kartik took a brief hiatus from his rigorous shooting schedule in Orchha, where he was spotted enjoying local street food, particularly chaat. His candid photos from the outing quickly gained popularity, showcasing him in a casual black t-shirt and stylish glasses as he relished the vibrant flavors of the area. Accompanying the snapshots, he humorously captioned the moment, “Just chatting,” adding a light-hearted touch to his day.

Before this fun interlude, Kartik had captivated his followers with a glimpse of his impressive physique, prompting a wave of admiration. His dedication to fitness continues to inspire many.

As for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, the film is generating buzz with its thrilling premise and notable cast, including Triptii Dimri. Set for a Diwali 2024 release, the film marks the return of Vidya Balan to her iconic role as Manjulika, which she originally portrayed in the 2007 hit. Kartik expressed his excitement on social media about Balan’s return, stating, “And it’s happening. OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”

Directed by Anees Bazmee, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ promises to deliver a captivating mix of psychological horror and comedy, a signature style that has made the franchise a favorite among audiences. Alongside this project, Kartik is also gearing up for his role in ‘Captain India’, keeping fans eagerly anticipating what’s next in his ever-evolving career.