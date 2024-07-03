Kartik Aaryan shares emotional BTS of ‘Chandu Champion’ journey

“Some characters you play, change your life forever,” Kartik Aaryan reflects as he shares an emotional behind-the-scenes glimpse of “Chandu Champion.”

This touching tribute to the extraordinary story of Murlikant Petkar has captivated audiences, with Kartik Aaryan bringing the lead role to life. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Kabir Khan, has struck a chord at the box office, and now, Kartik offers fans a peek behind the curtain.

In a heartfelt social media post, Kartik shared a behind-the-scenes video, expressing his deep connection to the role. “Some characters you play touch your heart and soul and then change your life forever. For me, it was playing the Champion Murlikant Petkar Ji. I couldn’t have asked for a better taskmaster than @kabirkhankk sir, who held my hand in this unforgettable journey #ChanduChampion in Theatres,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The video highlights the dedication and passion poured into the film by its creators. Sajid Nadiadwala, speaking about the project, shared his excitement: “There are some films you are desperately waiting for. From the day you announce it, you want the world to see it.”

Kartik emphasized the untold heroism at the heart of the story. “It’s a sort of unsung story and a tale of heroism that somehow, nobody knew. This story is very inspiring and very moving. It’s a story of human willpower. It will inspire many people to achieve their dreams, and I am glad ‘Chandu Champion’ happened.”

Reflecting on the depth of his character, Kartik explained, “The character spans from age 16 to 70. It was necessary to understand how he behaves at different stages of life, especially during old age, and how Kabir sir directed those nuances. We had workshops to prepare.”

One poignant moment stood out for Kartik. “Kabir sir wanted an emotional sequence, specifically during the winning moment. It was a crying moment for me, and it got captured beautifully. That’s when he saw the emotional side of me as an actor.”

Director Kabir Khan praised Kartik’s versatility. “From my interaction with him and the few films I had seen of him, I knew he could pull it off. As a director, what we look for is the ability to push an actor into a certain zone for the character. Kartik delivered that.”

He continued, “Kartik is known for his comic timing and light-hearted romantic films, but this role was a complete departure. The challenge and thrill were in reinventing him and presenting a well-known star in a completely different light. Kartik did exactly that.”

Released on June 14, 2024, “Chandu Champion,” directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is poised to leave a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.