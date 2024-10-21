Kartik Aaryan says THIS on working with Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Kartik Aaryan is living a dream come true as he gets to share the screen with two of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Vidya Balan, in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his experience and the joy of working alongside these iconic stars in the much-anticipated film.

Reflecting on his time on set, Kartik couldn’t contain his excitement, saying, “I felt like I was in a dream. It’s surreal to act with Madhuri ji and Vidya ji, both of whom I’ve admired for years. To have them in one frame with me is a memory I’ll cherish forever. I’ve learned so much from them, and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity.”

Beyond acting, Kartik shared that he bonded with the actresses off-screen as well, recalling moments where they enjoyed lunch together on set. “It’s not just about working with them. It’s about the entire experience—whether it’s a casual meal or discussing scenes, these are moments that I’ll hold onto for a lifetime,” Kartik added.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is gearing up for a Diwali release and sees Kartik reprising his beloved role as ‘Rooh Baba.’ This horror-comedy franchise has already garnered a massive fan following, and the third installment is no exception.

Kartik Aaryan acknowledged the overwhelming response the movie has received so far. “The audience’s excitement is palpable, especially after seeing the trailer and title track. I feel blessed to see how much love ‘Rooh Baba’ has received. It’s heartwarming to see kids calling me by the character’s name and doing the ‘spooky slide’ dance step.”

With the internet buzzing with memes and fan-made content around the film, Kartik is soaking up the positive energy. He noted that the promotional phase has been particularly fun this time around, thanks to the fan engagement.

Joining the ensemble cast are comedy stalwarts Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Vijay Raaz, promising a film packed with laughter, suspense, and the supernatural elements the franchise is known for. However, the real excitement stems from the return of Vidya Balan, reprising her iconic role as Manjulika, the eerie spirit that haunted the halls in the original ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ (2007).

Vidya herself shared her enthusiasm for coming back to the franchise after 17 years during the film’s trailer launch event in Jaipur. “I’m thrilled to return to ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ after so many years. The love I’ve received for this film over the years has been incredible, and I’m sure it will only grow stronger,” she said.

The 2007 film, featuring Akshay Kumar and Ameesha Patel, became a cult favorite, with Vidya’s portrayal of Manjulika standing out as one of the most memorable characters in Indian cinema. Her return to the franchise is one of the major highlights for fans, and they are eager to see how the dynamic between her character and Kartik’s Rooh Baba will unfold in this latest chapter.