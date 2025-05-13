Kartik Aaryan drops mirror selfie with Sreeleela, hints at Diwali release

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela: It looks like Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan just wrapped up a big chapter—and no, it’s not just another gym session. The actor, who’s been hopping from one exciting project to another, shared a charming behind-the-scenes moment from the sets of his next romantic film, and it’s giving fans all the feels.

On Tuesday, Kartik Aaryan posted an adorable mirror selfie with co-star Sreeleela on Instagram, and their smiles did all the talking. Dressed casually and oozing on-screen chemistry even off it, the duo seemed to be enjoying a well-earned breather after a long shoot schedule.

“Long but a very fulfilling Schedule Wrap #Diwali2025,” Kartik captioned the post, hinting at when we can expect this untitled love story to hit the big screen.

Directed by the ever-creative Anurag Basu, the film promises something different from Kartik. Word is, the actor will appear in a rugged avatar—think long hair, a full-grown beard, and maybe some serious brooding energy. With Basu’s signature touch and Kartik’s rising charm, this Diwali release already feels like one to mark on the calendar.

But wait, that’s not the only project Kartik has lined up.

He’s also reuniting with director Sameer Vidwans—remember ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’? The new film, titled ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ (say that five times fast), is another romantic ride that’s expected to land just in time for Valentine’s Day 2026. Slated for a February 13 release, it’s being backed by Dharma Productions, and while the plot is under wraps, the genre hints at a warm and fuzzy romantic comedy.

And just when you think Kartik has done it all, he’s ready to turn into a ‘naag’—yes, you read that right.

In a complete 180 from his chocolate-boy image, Kartik is going to play an ichchadhari naag in the upcoming fantasy comedy ‘Nagzilla’. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba (of ‘Fukrey’ fame), this quirky adventure is already turning heads with its title and tone.

Kartik recently gave fans a sneak peek via Instagram with a dramatic motion poster. Picture this: a shirtless Kartik staring down at a city from a dark, snake-infested lair. Dramatic? Absolutely. The caption was peak Kartik:

“Insaanon wali pichharein toh bahut dekh leen, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar… #Naagzilla – Naag lok ka Pehla kaand. Funnn phailaane aa raha hu main.”

‘Naagzilla’ slithers into cinemas on August 14, 2026—just in time for Naag Panchami.

From dreamy romance to snake-y chaos, Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming slate is anything but predictable. Whether you’re into mirror selfies or mythical reptiles, the actor clearly has something in store for everyone.