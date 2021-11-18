Karisma Kapoor goes on lunch with family

On Wednesday, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor went with a family to Mumbai. She was all smiles along with father Randhir Kapoor, aunt Rima Jain, Neetu Singh, and cousin Nitasha Nanda.

The ‘Raja Hindusthani’ actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture with her family at a restaurant captioning, “Family lunches are the best. Missing a few. @izumibandra @nooresha.k #bestfoodever”.

The caption probably hinted at her sister and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, whom she is often seen with at get-togethers.

Soon Karisma shared it the post was flooded with likes and comments.

Neetu Singh’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented on an array of heart emojis.

A fan added, “So nice to see Randhir sir. As always you look fabulous Karisma sis”.

She was recently seen on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ with her father Randhir Kapoor.

Apart from that, Neetu Singh will soon be seen in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ by Dharma Productions. The movie also features Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and Prajakta Kohli.

(With inputs from ANI)