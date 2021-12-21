Kareena sends birthday wishes to son Taimur from isolation

It’s Taimur’s 5th Birthday! And his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan is isolated because of her getting a positive Covid report. She wishes her son from there itself.

The Jab We Met actress took to her Instagram handle sharing a throwback video of her son when he just learned how to walk.

Kareena captioned the video, “Your first steps your first fall… I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high… ’cause you are my tiger… Happy Birthday my heartbeat… My Tim Tim no one like you mera beta #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger (sic).”

Her sister actress Karishma Kapoor wrote in the comments section, “Happy birthday to our Jaan.”

Kareena’s sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan commented too. She wrote, “Happy birthday Tim! Onwards and upwards.”

The famous Bollywood actress is currently recovering from her Covid situation after her house was sealed by the BMC. She was tested positive after attending a small gathering at the residence of filmmaker Karan Johar.

(With inputs from IANS)