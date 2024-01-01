Kareena, Saif bring a royal flair to new year celebrations

As the clock struck midnight, Bollywood celebrities ushered in the New Year in their distinctive styles, with actor Kareena Kapoor Khan infusing a touch of royalty into her celebration. Before immersing herself in the festivities of the final day of the year, Kareena seized the opportunity to capture precious family moments.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared a glimpse of their New Year’s Eve. The first snapshot showcased the selfie queen herself, adorned in a vibrant velvet sharara suit with a dewy makeup look. Notably, a red rose in her hair, fashioned into a bun, caught our attention. A mirror selfie featured Kareena alongside her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. For the night, he wore a white three-piece suit impeccably.

Captioning the photo, she wrote, “Are you ready? We are.” In the subsequent picture, their children – Taimur and Jeh – joined the frame, striking poses in their signature style. Kareena captioned the post, “Framed. 31-12-2023.”

Having celebrated 11 years of marriage, Kareena and Saif, who initially met on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan, where they fell in love, tied the knot on October 16, 2012. In 2016, they welcomed their son Taimur, followed by the arrival of Jeh in February 2021. Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh, with whom he shares two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On the professional front, Kareena is appearing in ‘The Crew’ alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. Additionally, she is part of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again,’ featuring Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. (ANI)