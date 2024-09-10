Kareena marks 25 years in Bollywood with debut as producer in The Buckingham Murders

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to add another feather to her illustrious career as she steps into the role of a producer with ‘The Buckingham Murders’, releasing in just three days. This project is not just another movie for her; it’s a significant milestone as she completes 25 years in Bollywood—a career marked by versatility, success, and a consistent fan following.

The trailer of ‘The Buckingham Murders’ has already created quite a buzz, with viewers eagerly anticipating the film’s release. It promises to be a gripping mystery thriller, with Kareena taking on a challenging and intense role, a departure from the lighter characters she has portrayed in the past. Known for her glamorous and effervescent roles, from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”s iconic “Poo” to the fierce and emotional ‘Chameli’, Kareena’s acting range has always been impressive. But this time, she’s diving deep into a more serious narrative, and fans are excited to see her in this new avatar.

This film holds special significance for Kareena, not just because of her acting role but because it marks her debut as a producer. Stepping behind the camera to produce a film shows Kareena’s evolving journey in the entertainment industry. After years of delivering blockbuster hits, she’s now venturing into filmmaking with a story that feels both fresh and meaningful. This shift symbolizes her desire to grow and challenge herself in new ways, cementing her place not only as an actress but also as a creative force in Bollywood.

Directed by Hansal Mehta and featuring a stellar cast that includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen, ‘The Buckingham Murders’ promises to be a cinematic treat. Written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena herself under the banners of Mahana Films and TBM Films. Set for a theatrical release on September 13, 2024, the film is eagerly awaited.

As Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates 25 years in Bollywood, her move into production of ‘The Buckingham Murders’ signals a new chapter in her career.